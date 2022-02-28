49ers add two coaches to its defensive staff; Ran Carthon a candidate for the Steelers GM job

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported that LSU’s defensive graduate assistant Asauni Rufus is expected to join the 49ers' defensive staff as a quality control coach. Rufus was a three-time All-Mountain West defensive back at Nevada and has worked with the Wolfkpacks staff as well as Notre Dame and Vanderbilt.

That’s not the only move the 49ers made. Aaron Wilson, formerly of The Houston Chronicle, reported the Niners are hiring former Jaguars special teams coach and former NFL safety Nick Sorensen as a defensive assistant.

The 43-year-old Sorensen played in the NFL from 2001 to 2010 before joining the Seahawks coaching staff in 2013. He was with Seattle through 2020 before joining Jacksonville last season.

This offseason, Sorensen and Rufus are the second and third additions to the coaching staff. We’ve seen eight departures, so the 49ers aren’t finished adding coaches to their staff.

They might have to make more changes along the front office. Over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they interviewed 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon for their vacant general manager position. San Francisco would have to reshuffle a couple of front office positions, but they’re well-equipped to do so. If Carthon were hired, the team would receive two third-round compensatory picks.