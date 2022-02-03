Golden Nuggets: Coaching Staff Starts Seeing Some Turnover

“The 49ers have fired Assistant Head Coach / Tight Ends coach Jon Embree as first reported by Solomon Wilcots. Wilcots says that San Francisco parted with Embree after asking the 56-year-old to take a 60% pay cut. The report of Embree’s exit has been confirmed by multiple 49ers beat writers.”

“According to Mike Klis of Denver-based 9News, new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has started assembling his staff and is hiring San Francisco 49ers assistant offensive line coach Butch Barry to serve as Denver’s offensive line coach.”

“Reserve/future contracts are used to claim the rights to players. They take effect at the start of the new league year on March 16, and that’s when the players begin counting against the salary cap. “

“Laken Tomlinson did not miss a snap. In a season in which the NFL played an extra game and the 49ers tacked on three more after the regular season, Tomlinson was the team’s iron man, playing 1,261 consecutive snaps from Week 1 in Detroit to the NFC Championship Game in Los Angeles.”

“The 49ers have been planning for this since last March. They gave difficult roles to both Garoppolo and Lance this season, and they figured out how to make it work on their way to a long playoff run. And maybe Lance’s presence helped Garoppolo feel and play a little younger. I definitely think Garoppolo’s presence helped Lance understand what NFL leadership and survival really looks like.”

“A question after reviewing the NFC Championship Game: Does head coach Kyle Shanahan have a natural conservative bent, or has he felt constrained by his quarterback?”

“I am extremely proud of this team and what they accomplished throughout the 2021 season, and I feel it is important to look back at what went right—and what didn’t. I can’t do it to the extent the coaches, players, and Front Office will, but I can list some things I liked and didn’t like.”