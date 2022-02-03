49ers fan in a coma after fight outside of SoFi Stadium

It’s one thing to trash talk your opponent. It’s another to turn things into physical altercations. Raj Mathai is an anchor for NBC Sports Bay Area and reported that a 49ers fan is in a coma after getting beat up at SoFi Stadium during Sunday’s NFC Championship. Daniel Luna was found in the parking lot during the first quarter of the Rams/Niners game, wearing a Niners jersey. Luna is the owner/chef of Mistura Peruvian, a restaurant in Oakland.

Per the Los Angeles Times, paramedics found Luna in the parking lot after he was beaten and severely injured. He was rushed to. Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. Police are looking over the security video to identify who was involved as there are no current suspects.

The 49ers issued a statement:

“What happened to Daniel Luna is reprehensible, and we strongly condemn all violence. We know local authorities are conducting a full investigation and we’re here to support them however we can. Our thoughts and prayers go to Mr. Luna, his family, friends, and the medical team providing him care.”

Per the LA Times, police don’t believe any weapons were involved in the beating and said Luna’s attacker or attackers used bodily force to assault him. To make this story even sadder is that Luna was at the game alone after other friends had canceled their plans to go with him.

This is not what football or sports are about. Football is a violent game. What happens within the white lines is not supposed to be mimicked by the fans. If you ask around, this wasn’t the only fight that took place at SoFi Stadium. Unfortunately, it was the most dangerous, though.

We don’t have to pretend like we know the situation as far as what was said or how the fight developed — and I’m not sure that matters. What matters s that a human being is in a coma, likely over a fan or multiple fans who couldn’t control their temper or liquor and took it out on somebody else.

Stories like this make me sick to my stomach. There’s no room for this anywhere. It’s toxic masculinity to think that a fight should solve any disagreement. Hopefully, they find the culprits, and Daniel fully recovers from this incident.