Bucs, Steelers, and Commanders listed as the top teams to land Garoppolo this offseason

Where will Jimmy Garoppolo play next season? That’s the biggest question surrounding the 49ers offseason. What they can get in return and how much money the team will save will determine how aggressive they can be during free agency and how soon they can extend Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa.

DraftKings Sportsbook released hypothetical odds for Garoppolo’s next team. These odds will become official once the season is over and before free agency begins:

Buccaneers +350

Steelers +400

Commanders +500

Broncos +550

Panthers +700

Saints +1000

Texans +1100

Colts +1200

Dolphins +1400

Raiders +1500

Packers +1800

49ers +2500

For you non-degenerates out there, the lower the number, in this case, the higher the probability that Jimmy goes to that team.

For example, if you were to place a $100 wager that Garoppolo would be the starting quarterback for the Buccaneers next year, you’d win $350. On the other hand, if you’re holding out hope that he returns to the Bay Area and place a $100 bet, then you’d win $2500.

Next season, the 49ers will play the Bucs, Commanders, and Dolphins at home. They’ll face the Panthers, Raiders, and Broncos and the road. So, if Jimmy lands on either of those teams, he’ll be playing the Niners next season.

I want Garoppolo to go to a good situation. I think Bruce Arians retires, Byron Leftwich leaves, and Tampa Bay blows it up after failing to run back their Super Bowl team from a season ago. Yes, they have weapons and would be the clear-cut division winner, but Pittsburgh or Denver seem like better fits.

If Arians stays, you would be hard-pressed to find a worse fit for his system, which revolves around throwing the ball down the field and outside of the numbers, than Garoppolo.

This year, the Broncos would’ve been in the playoffs had Garoppolo started every game for them. They have a stacked and will get K.J. Hamler back from injury as another weapon. Consistently winning in Denver is another story with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr in that division.

The AFC North is another competitive division. The Steelers made the playoffs with Ben Roethlisberger in 2021. Big Ben was playing at the level of the rookie quarterback class. Pittsburgh still snuck into the playoffs. Jimmy feels like their kind of leader.

Something to consider about a potential trade is the timing. Will a team wait until after the first wave of free agency to pursue Garoppolo? Will they ask him to restructure beforehand? There are endless questions that make this trade fascinating to talk about.

Above all, you should root for Jimmy to land in the best situation.

