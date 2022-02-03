Mike McDaniel is scheduled to interview with the Dolphins Friday

Mike Silver, formerly of NFL Network and now with Bally Sports, reported that the Miami Dolphins are set to interview San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel Friday for their head coaching vacancy.

When you get into coaching, your first job generally involves tedious assignments that nobody else wants to do you. Your dream is to one day become an NFL coach after going from essentially the coach who has to pick up the cones after practice is over to the person giving pre-game speeches.

In the case of McDaniel, that opportunity has finally come with the Dolphins. For those of you who have been living under a rock this week, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL, alleging racism in the hiring process.

Miami’s owner, Stephen Ross, was accused by Flores for allegedly pressuring him into tampering to meet up with a “prominent quarterback” who may or may not have been Deshaun Watson.

On Monday, a report came out saying “increasing signs” pointed to McDaniel being the next head coach of the NFL. From there, it’s been all bad news out of Miami. You have to wonder how much this news will impact McDaniel who whoever the next coach is for the Dolphins.

McDaniel isn’t the only 49er tied to the Dolphins. Taybor Pepper weighed in on Miami’s “tanking scandal.”