49ers hire Anthony Lynn as Assistant Head Coach

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the San Francisco 49ers are hiring Anthony Lynn as Assistant Head Coach. Lynn became a household name in the NFL back in 2005 when he served as the Cowboys running backs coach alongside a coaching staff full of future NFL head coaches.

He’d later work under Rex Ryan with the Jets and serve as assistant head coach to Ryan with the Bills. Lynn was also the Chargers head coach from 2017 to 2020 before spending one year as the Lions offensive coordinator in 2021.

The 49ers fired their assistant head coach Jon Embree earlier this week. Lynn replaces him. The team might also lose their offensive coordinator and running game specialist Mike McDaniel, so Lynn would likely take the duties of McDaniel if he accepts the Dolphins position.

A question everyone has asked is who will mentor Trey Lance? Nate Sudfeld is an unrestricted free agent. Tyrod Taylor was with Lynn in Buffalo and Los Angeles. He has familiarity with what Lynn wants and has experience grooming young quarterbacks such as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert.

Lynn has familiarity with the organization and the Shanahan’s. Lynn played for the Niners in 1995-96. He also played with Denver in 1997-99 when Mike Shanahan coached the Broncos.