49ers weekend: Mike McDaniel’s interview with the Dolphins lasted 10 hours

I hope everybody is enjoying their weekend. We’ll use this as a weekly Sunday thread now that we’re one week away from being without football for seven months. We’ll call it “49ers weekend” and just talk about what’s been going on in 49er land during the weekend.

McDaniel to Miami?

According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s interview with the Miami Dolphins for their head coaching vacancy lasted for ten hours. Schrager also noted that former 49ers assistant head coach and tight ends coach Jon Embree could join McDaniel in Miami if he were to land the Dolphins head coaching job.

My next question is, who else joins McDaniel if he leaves for Miami? Also, who else might not have a choice? I doubt Embree will be the last coach whose contract isn’t renewed, and Lynn’s the last coach that’s hired.

Niners take Vegas

The 49ers were out in Vegas over the weekend. Jimmy G was seen above with Kyle Juszczyk. If you look closely, DeForest Buckner is with them as well.

George Kittle is playing in the game and caught a pass from Russell Wilson during Friday’s practice:

File this under things you don’t see every day: Russell Wilson throwing a pass to George Kittle. #ProBowl2022 pic.twitter.com/IDbI7kCieb — Keiana Martin (@KeianaMartinTV) February 4, 2022

Back to the players going out in Vegas. I’d love to know the bill they racked up. It’s good to see the players out and enjoying themselves.

NFC Championship fines

Jalen Ramsey was fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for “freaking out at the officials and throwing his helmet,” per Ian Rapoport. If you remember, at the end of the first half, Ramsey was face-to-face with Robbie Gould.

Jimmie Ward was fined $20,000 for unnecessary roughness for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Odell Beckham Jr. Ward spoke about the play after the game and said Beckham fell in an attempt to protect himself. Ward said he was already lowering his aiming point to avoid hitting Beckham. It was an unfortunate call as Ward was a victim of bad luck, but the fine seems uncalled for.

Fred Warner was not fined for a late hit from behind on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.