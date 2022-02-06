 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Richard Hightower hired as the Bears special teams coordinator

More changes to the 49ers coaching staff

By Kyle Posey
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

If a person in the 49ers organization was more ridiculed than Jimmy Garoppolo, it was special teams coordinator Richard Hightower. The Niners finished the season below average across the board in just about every special team's category.

They struggled to field kicks and punts, tackle on the punt and kick teams, and punt the ball. Robbie Gould had a string of extra points he failed to make for a slight stretch.

Aside from punting, most of those issues came to a halt in the playoffs once the 49ers regained health and could play more starters on special teams. Still, they were a disaster for most of the season.

And now, there will be a change. Hightower won’t return to San Francisco as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Chicago Bears are hiring Hightower as its special teams' coordinator.

Now, the 49ers will need a new tight end and special teams coach. There's a chance Shanahan must fill a few other spots, like offensive coordinator.

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

Loading comments...