Laken Tomlinson, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle got mic’d up at Pro Bowl practice

The San Francisco 49ers were well represented at this year’s Pro Bowl, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The Niners had five players named to the NFC’s original Pro Bowl roster (defensive end Nick Bosa, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, left tackle Trent Williams, tight end George Kittle, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk) and two more players who were selected as alternates (center Alex Mack and left guard Laken Tomlinson). In the end, San Francisco had seven Pro Bowl players, six of whom from their offense.

Sunday’s game in Las Vegas left plenty to be desired for most football fans. However, the week of festivities leading up to the All-Star matchup gave the NFL plenty of opportunities to create behind-the-scenes videos of some of the league’s biggest stars in a unique situation. A few 49ers got mic’d up during one of their practices.

Since the NFL blocks the embedding of their videos on outside sites, you can click on the links to the videos below:

Highlight: Tomlinson carrying his adorable daughter around and introducing her to several of his NFC teammates.

Highlight: “What a great experience to be here with all the greats in the NFC to be able to play with me.” -Deebo Samuel

Highlight: Deebo Samuel introducing himself to Kittle over and over again.