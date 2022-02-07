Golden Nuggets: Congrats and Good Luck to Miami McDaniels

“This is without question, the most substantial loss to Shanahan’s staff in his coaching career. Robert Saleh and other defensive coaches have been massively important, but no one has been more trusted than McDaniel, for longer.

The addition of former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn in a reported assistant head coach role appears to be a clear attempt to replace some of McDaniel’s impact, and it would not be surprising if offensive quality control Bobby Slowik — also a Shanahan disciple since the Washington days — takes on a more significant role in the coming season.”

“Despite the outstanding, game-winning performance against the Packers’ last-place special teams unit in the playoffs, the 49ers’ special teams group struggled all season, ranking 26th in defense-adjusted value over average, a measurement that ranks a unit’s performance.”

“The 49ers will receive two third-round compensatory picks under the league program to reward teams for developing minority coaches. The first will come this year, and the second in 2023.”

“McDaniel often was on his own during the summer months in Greeley, Colo., while his mother, Donna, worked to provide for her only child. McDaniel would ride his bike daily to the University of Northern Colorado campus, where the Denver Broncos staged training camp from 1982 to 2002.

McDaniel, through a bizarre series of events, introduced his mom to then-Broncos video operations assistant Gary McCune. They ended up getting married. That led to summer work for young McDaniel, whose eagerness and work ethic caught the eye of coach Mike Shanahan.”