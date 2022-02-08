49ers in Five: The Niners will see plenty of new coaches in 2022

The 2022 head coaching class has officially been filled, and the 49ers will see quite a bit of it throughout their schedule next year. While we don’t yet know when exactly the games will be, we do know there will be plenty of familiar faces on the slate.

All told, the 49ers will play five new head coaches this coming season. Dennis Allen and Mike McDaniel will come to Levi’s Stadium, while San Francisco will be on the road for games against Josh McDaniels, Matt Eberflus, and Nathaniel Hackett. The game in Denver could get particularly interesting if the Broncos pull off a trade for a starting quarterback - Aaron Rodgers, perhaps? Or dare I say...Jimmy Garoppolo?

It’s too soon to know right now whether facing so many new head coaches will be an advantage or a disadvantage- especially without knowing who the quarterbacks of some of these teams will be. It’s a hell of a lot different facing the Broncos with Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock than it would be with Aaron Rodgers, obviously.

However, it certainly seemed to work in the Niners’ favor in 2021. San Francisco faced five new head coaches last year: Dan Campbell of the Lions, Nick Sirianni with the Eagles, Urban Meyer (before he was fired by the Jags, of course), Arthur Smith of the Falcons, and David Culley of the Texans. They went 5-0 in those games and outscored the competition 142-74.

While things might not go quite as smoothly with a soon-to-be 22-year-old quarterback under center, hopefully, that success continues in 2022 and beyond.

