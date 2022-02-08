Golden Nuggets: Rolling in 3rd round picks

“This is actually a fairly decent market for backup quarterbacks, with the likes of Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor, Mitch Trubisky, Teddy Bridgewater, Marcus Mariota and others available.”

“Samuel was asked by ESPN during Sunday’s Pro Bowl telecast if there was anything on the football field he hasn’t done that he’d like to get the chance to do. He said he’d like to get the chance to go for three at some point, just as his position coach Wes Welker was able to do during his NFL career.”

“Samuel’s unique role in which he doubled as a running back during the second half of the season could make for equally unique negotiations. How should a first-team All-Pro wide receiver be compensated when his job description involves hazardous duties his peers aren’t asked to handle?”

“As it stands now, only 44 players are under contract for the upcoming season, including Garoppolo and defensive end Dee Ford, who has played only seven games over the last two seasons due to a chronic back issue. That means that through free agency and the draft, the 49ers will have to add perhaps 46 players to create a 90-man offseason roster.

So where are their biggest needs? Here are the top five...”

“Mitchell picked up that mindset from a veteran teammate in wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. Mitchell said Sanu gave him a fair amount of good advice as a rookie, including why it was important to view his draft slip in a deeper way.”

“Pitre really impressed me at the Senior Bowl, and he was one of the biggest risers from the event... He primarily played the STAR position in Dave Aranda’s defense at Baylor, but he has a better skill set than playing only close to the line of scrimmage. Pitre is a smooth operator in coverage with some range. With Jaquiski Tartt hitting free agency, the 49ers could try to get younger in their secondary.”