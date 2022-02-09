Golden Nuggets: Tom Brady Unretirement Rumors Are In Full Swing

“I just think that’s what Brady is focused on. He’s been focused on it for two years,” Zolak said of Brady, a native of San Mateo, Calif., returning to the Bay Area to play for the 49ers. “They’ve got to deal Jimmy, and he knows that (Trey) Lance isn’t ready, and he knows that team is built to win now. That’s attractive to him.”

“We all know he’s a smart guy, but every guy needs a guy that [answers], ‘Hey, what did we do back in the day when this happened?’ And Mike McDaniel’s recall was spot on,” Maiocco said. “He can tell you, ‘This is what we did, this is how the defense countered that, this is why we did it.’ His recall is uncanny when it comes to football situations and problem solving, so that’s probably where Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers will miss him the most.”

“I think Indy is a real sleeper team,” Sando said on KNBR Tuesday morning. “I think the Carson Wentz thing didn’t work out for them and I think they could move him, and maybe still get something for him. Garoppolo could make some sense, going to a team that’s already pretty good, that at its best has a good offensive line and might be able to support him with a pretty good defense. Remember he’s going to be part of this too and the [49ers] are going to try to take care of him. That’s the type of team.”

“The following pending UFAs will be eligible to sign with any team on March 16, when the new league year starts. The 49ers own exclusive negotiating rights with them until March 14, when the NFL’s legal tampering period begins.”

“In fact, there were so many good questions relating to the 49ers’ present and future that I decided to split the February mailbag into two items: Today’s Part 1 is all 49ers related.”

“You said playing for a team that’s committing to winning was your top priority. And that’s all the Steelers do. They haven’t had a losing season since 2003 and went 9-7-1 and reached the playoffs in 2021 despite starting arthritic, now-retired QB Ben Roethlisberger.”