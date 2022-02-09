The 49ers already tried to get Aaron Rodgers once. Would they do it again?

Admittedly, probably not, but this tweet from Randy Mueller yesterday did get me thinking:

Let’s don’t discount the 49’ers as a possible landing spot for A-Rod. ‍♂️ — Randy Mueller (@RandyMueller_) February 8, 2022

Now, I know what you’re thinking: Why did Mueller throw a random apostrophe in the middle of the word “49ers”?

Beyond that, we’re not talking about some egg on Twitter here. We’re talking about a former NFL Executive of the Year. It’s entirely possible that he still has some connections in the league and is doing that thing that people with sources do when they hear rumors but can’t directly report them - pawn off the thoughts as their own idea.

Even with that, I still wouldn’t have thought to write about this without something else to connect it to - and then I thought about what happened just before the draft.

If you remember, the 49ers made the trade to move up to number three at the end of March. Then, the morning of the draft, Adam Schefter reported that Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay.

We know that the 49ers inquired about him because John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan told us they did. “The exact truth is I don’t want to wake up the next day on Friday and see Aaron Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks in this league, traded without doing any due diligence on it,” Shanahan said on The Rich Eisen Show after the draft, “So, I just called [Packers Head Coach] Matt [LaFleur] and asked him if there’s anything to it. And Matt told me I’d be wasting my time if we had [John] Lynch call.”

Lynch himself also separately confirmed the 49ers' interest to the San Jose Mercury News. Mike Silver even reported that that very real interest in Rodgers caused tension between Shanahan and LaFleur.

The point here is that the 49ers have already tried to acquire Aaron Rodgers, even after giving up all those picks to get Trey Lance (who they obviously knew they were taking on the morning of the Draft). So, when Randy Mueller says not to rule the 49ers out as a potential landing spot for Aaron Rodgers, it’s worth thinking about, no?

Say what you will about Rodgers, and there’s plenty you could say. He would be the best quarterback the 49ers have had since Steve Young by a country mile. A billion country miles. The 49ers have passed for 105 touchdown passes in the last four years, including those not thrown by quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers has 85 touchdown passes just in the last two seasons (in Kyle Shanahan’s offense, mind you). Furthermore, the backbreaking turnovers that we’ve all come to expect would all but disappear. Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers have thrown 79 interceptions under his watch. Aaron Rodgers has also thrown 79 interceptions...in the last 13 years. Rodgers hasn’t thrown more than eight picks in a season since 2010.

Just thinking about what the offense would look like with Rodgers, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle is enough to make anyone think twice. Even at such an incredibly steep price. Especially when paired with a DeMeco Ryans defense.

To be clear, I do not want this to happen. I dislike Aaron Rodgers, I’m fascinated by Trey Lance, and I’d like to see the team make another first-round draft pick before I die. I just happened to see the tweet yesterday and wanted to pass it along to you.

You can hear more on this and the 49ers search for a special teams coordinator in today’s 49ers in Five podcast—available here and wherever pods are found.