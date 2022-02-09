The 49ers have over 20 unrestricted free agents. It’s unlikely each player will return for one reason or another. Everyone has their favorite player that they gravitate toward.
I enjoy watching the duo of Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt working in unison on the backend defensively. On offense, I could watch Trent Williams and George Kittle double team a helpless defensive lineman as they pave the way for Elijah Mitchell.
Only Tartt is a free agent between the names listed above. Based on the last thing we remember, I don’t imagine he’ll be a popular answer to the article’s question.
So, who is the one free agent you don’t want the 49ers to lose this offseason? Here are your choices:
OG Laken Tomlinson
CB Jason Verrett
DT D.J. Jones
RB Raheem Mostert
CB K’Waun Williams
RB Jeff Wilson
TE Ross Dwelley
CB Josh Norman
LB Marcell Harris
WR Mohamed Sanu
S Jaquiski Tartt
S Tavon Wilson
OG Tom Compton
CB Dontae Johnson
DT Maurice Hurst
EDGE Arden Key
EDGE Jordan Willis
WR Trent Sherfield
RB/ST Trenton Cannon
WR Richie James
DL Kentavius Street
As you can see, you have plenty of options. Akash and I discussed this on the Shanaplan that’s coming out later today. His pick was Laken Tomlinson. It’s hard to argue against it. Tomlinson hasn’t missed a start, plays well with Trent Williams, and had his best year to date.
My answer was Arden Key. I think he’s just scratching the surface. Key was one of the top recruits coming out of high school. He’s the type of talent you bet on. The 49ers did this past offseason, and Key rewarded the Niners with an impressive second half.
Another year playing alongside Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead will only make Key a better player. You can say the same for him with another year under the tutelage of defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.
After the Packers game, Armstead said he and Key worked out all offseason and developed a close relationship. That’s even more of a reason to bring him back.
Which player is your answer?
