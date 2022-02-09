The 49ers have over 20 unrestricted free agents. It’s unlikely each player will return for one reason or another. Everyone has their favorite player that they gravitate toward.

I enjoy watching the duo of Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt working in unison on the backend defensively. On offense, I could watch Trent Williams and George Kittle double team a helpless defensive lineman as they pave the way for Elijah Mitchell.

Only Tartt is a free agent between the names listed above. Based on the last thing we remember, I don’t imagine he’ll be a popular answer to the article’s question.

So, who is the one free agent you don’t want the 49ers to lose this offseason? Here are your choices:

OG Laken Tomlinson

CB Jason Verrett

DT D.J. Jones

RB Raheem Mostert

CB K’Waun Williams

RB Jeff Wilson

TE Ross Dwelley

CB Josh Norman

LB Marcell Harris

WR Mohamed Sanu

S Jaquiski Tartt

S Tavon Wilson

OG Tom Compton

CB Dontae Johnson

DT Maurice Hurst

EDGE Arden Key

EDGE Jordan Willis

WR Trent Sherfield

RB/ST Trenton Cannon

WR Richie James

DL Kentavius Street

As you can see, you have plenty of options. Akash and I discussed this on the Shanaplan that’s coming out later today. His pick was Laken Tomlinson. It’s hard to argue against it. Tomlinson hasn’t missed a start, plays well with Trent Williams, and had his best year to date.

My answer was Arden Key. I think he’s just scratching the surface. Key was one of the top recruits coming out of high school. He’s the type of talent you bet on. The 49ers did this past offseason, and Key rewarded the Niners with an impressive second half.

Another year playing alongside Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead will only make Key a better player. You can say the same for him with another year under the tutelage of defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.

After the Packers game, Armstead said he and Key worked out all offseason and developed a close relationship. That’s even more of a reason to bring him back.

Which player is your answer?