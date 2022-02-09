The Shanaplan: Why the 49ers are set up for future success in the NFC

During today’s episode of the Shanaplan, Akash and I dove into the 49ers offseason and mentioned some of the turnover they’ll deal with both from the personnel and the coaching sides.

You don’t sign a coach off the street who did as much as offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel did. When Kyle Shanahan lets you scheme for the running game while he focuses on the passing game, you know he has your trust.

One of the questions we asked during the podcast was what’s one area the 49ers must address this offseason. Akash believes it’s the offensive coaching staff:

They’re going to lose some coaches. There’s gonna be some turnover along that coaching staff. How can Kyle Shanahan re-stock the cupboard? He’s lost Mike LaFluer and Mike McDaniel, his two right-hand men when he came to San Francisco, in back-to-back seasons. I think QB coach Rich Scangarello leaves. He was brought back after stints in Denver and in Philly to work with Jimmy Garoppolo. I think he’s gone and follows either McDaniel or Kevin McConnell for a possible promotion to offensive coordinator. Now, all of a sudden, you have a QB coach, RB coach, TE coach. An open hole at offensive coordinator. Shanahan has to address and find a way to bring in an in-flux of talent.

Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Jon Embree is joining Mike McDaniel. We’ll see if that’s the first of many dominoes to fall.

We started the podcast by discussing how the 49ers are set up for future success in the NFC West and the NFC. When you look around the division and the conference, there aren’t too many teams that strike fear in your eyes.

Tom Brady is gone. Who knows what will happen with Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson. The Rams aren’t going anywhere. Who else? Knowing where the 49ers stand regarding everyone else in the conference makes this offseason that much more important to hit on specific signings and draft picks.

Everyone offseason is big, but none bigger than this. Here’s Akash:

I think they got some pretty average quarterback play this season with some moments sprinkled in to help them get some wins. If Trey Lance is anything like Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers will be right back in the playoffs. If you look at the lay of the land, there are not many teams that can push the 49ers. One of them is in the division, but the Rams are like $35 million over the cap. If Rodgers stays, then you have to worry about the Packers. Everyone else is in-flux. They either need a quarterback or have a quarterback that’s disgruntled. Maybe they have a new coach. There’s a lot of turnover. The 49ers are in a position to pounce — especially if Lance looks anything like he did in that Week 17 start against the Texans.

For more, listen to the entire episode below:

Other topics include:

8:00: — 49ers biggest positions of need

19:25 — Grading the rookie class

31:40 — One thing this team must address this offseason

36:30 — Which player can the 49ers not afford to lose