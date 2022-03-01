Golden Nuggets: Here Comes The Combine

“Instead, general manager John Lynch will be joined by San Francisco’s personnel department and scouts on the annual trip to Indy. Shanahan and his crew will stay in Santa Clara and watch film of the NFL prospects.”

“However, he’s not expected to be SF’s RBs coach in 2022. He missed the 2014 season after having surgery on his knees; He’s having something similar this year.”

“Adegoke served as a graduate assistant on the University of Michigan’s staff under Jim Harbaugh for a season.”

“Lance, by comparison, has shown greater signs of accuracy than Allen in his developing stages.”

“Sorensen’s coaching career started as an assistant special teams coach with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013. He later served as an assistant defensive backs coach and a secondary coach with Seattle. As noted by Wilson, Sorensen spent this past season as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ special teams coordinator.”

“The Athletic is providing you with the opportunity to piece together a 53-man roster that fits under the salary cap for the 2022 season. Each player has a value and it’s your job to compose a competitive team that doesn’t exceed the limit.”

“I think this is a really good depth draft, especially when you get into the second, third, fourth round,” Jeremiah said. “There’s a lot of quality there, a lot of starters. … I think it’s going to be a good (final day of the draft) when you get into rounds six and seven.”

“Another reason to believe the 49ers are aiming to have a deal in place to trade Jimmy Garoppolo very soon, perhaps as early as the end of this week: They could have some cap flexibility at the start of the free-agent period if they know they’ll have Garoppolo’s $26.9 million cap hit off of their books at the start of the league year on March 16.”