Report: 6 teams ‘figure to be diligent’ within the QB trade market this offseason

The NFL Combine is this week, as Tuesday marks the first day of the event that will run through March 7. The Combine is when the rumors begin to take shape, and we’ll learn more about who is interested in who as far as free agency is concerned.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported six teams figure “to be diligent” in attempts to upgrade at quarterback this offseason. And while Howe didn’t specifically name the San Francisco 49ers or Jimmy Garoppolo, there figures to be a spot for Jimmy G.

Howe said Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers headlines a list of veteran quarterbacks. Howe also named Texans QB Deshaun Watson as teams continue to monitor his legal situation. A potential Russell Wilson trade was brought up as well, although Howe believes Seattle doesn’t “intend to trade Wilson unless they see no other choice.”

Other quarterbacks to keep an eye on include Raiders Derek Carr, who is expected to receive a contract extension — the same goes for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Howe believes the veteran market will be favored over the upcoming draft class as the league is “generally lukewarm” on this year’s class.NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah’s highest quarterback in his top-50 was Kenny Pickett, at No. 28.

That’s great news for teams like the 49ers. The teams' Howe listed were the Commanders, who “have already inquired about every quarterback who might be available,” Colts, Buccaneers, Saints, Panthers, and Steelers.

What are the 49ers willing to settle for when it comes to Jimmy Garoppolo? Despite the draft class being relatively weak at quarterback, I don’t envision a team rushing to send a second-round pick to the Niners for a quarterback with limited upside and an injury history.

Also, will San Francisco be hesitant to send Garoppolo to another team in the NFC? Pittsburgh is the only team Howe mentioned that wasn’t in the NFC. I’d be curious to see how trading within the conference affects Jimmy’s price.

With the combine underway, we should hear more rumors about which teams are connected to Garoppolo. For now, we know there are, at the very least, a half dozen teams in the market for a quarterback.