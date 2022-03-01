The latest addition to the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff has emerged. According to a report by Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, former Mississippi State safety Stephen Adegoke and recent graduate assistant at the University of Michigan is expected to join the Niners as a defensive quality control coach. Before working on Jim Harbaugh’s staff this past year in Ann Arbor, Adegoke had also worked as a graduate assistant at the University of Florida on Dan Mullen’s staff.

Adegoke began his collegiate playing career at San Diego Mesa College before transferring to Mississippi State for his remaining seasons of eligibility. He appeared in 16 games from 2017-to 2018 with the Bulldogs and recorded 14 tackles.

Adegoke is the second NCAA graduate assistant who the 49ers have reportedly pulled to the professional ranks to join DeMeco Ryans’ defensive staff. It was reported earlier this week that the Niners were adding LSU graduate assistant Asauni Rufus as well. With significant turnover on the 49ers staff this offseason, it’s good to see the team’s top decision-makers continuing to eye up-and-coming talent.