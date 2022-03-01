 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

49ers reportedly adding Michigan graduate assistant Stephen Adegoke to their defensive staff

Former Mississippi State DB Stephen Adegoke is joining the Niners staff, per a new report.

By Marc Delucchi
/ new
Two San Francisco 49ers helmets on the field before the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on January 9, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The latest addition to the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff has emerged. According to a report by Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, former Mississippi State safety Stephen Adegoke and recent graduate assistant at the University of Michigan is expected to join the Niners as a defensive quality control coach. Before working on Jim Harbaugh’s staff this past year in Ann Arbor, Adegoke had also worked as a graduate assistant at the University of Florida on Dan Mullen’s staff.

Adegoke began his collegiate playing career at San Diego Mesa College before transferring to Mississippi State for his remaining seasons of eligibility. He appeared in 16 games from 2017-to 2018 with the Bulldogs and recorded 14 tackles.

Adegoke is the second NCAA graduate assistant who the 49ers have reportedly pulled to the professional ranks to join DeMeco Ryans’ defensive staff. It was reported earlier this week that the Niners were adding LSU graduate assistant Asauni Rufus as well. With significant turnover on the 49ers staff this offseason, it’s good to see the team’s top decision-makers continuing to eye up-and-coming talent.

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

Loading comments...