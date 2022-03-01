49ers RB coach Bobby Turner is stepping away from the coaching staff

We’ve highlighted how the 49ers have shaken up their coaching staff this offseason. The team added a couple of defensive assistants on Monday. According to local beat reporters, running backs coach Bobby Turner is stepping away from the 49ers’ coaching staff.

Turner, who is 72, has been a mainstay under Kyle and Mike Shanahan dating back to the 90s as a running backs coach. The team has yet to put out an official statement on Turner’s status, but add running backs as another position the team must fill this offseason.

Turner has played a heavy hand in scouting the running backs the team has brought in over the past couple of seasons, especially the undrafted gems like Matt Breida and Alfred Morris back in Washington with Shanahan. Turner gets results, so he won’t be easy to replace.

Additionally, Turner was named the recipient of the Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award for excellence as an assistant coach by the Pro Football Writers of America.

The Niners' current assistant head coach, Anthony Lynn, has over a decade of experience as a running backs coach. The newest addition to the coaching staff came from the college ranks. Shanahan could continue to poach coaches from the college ranks as innovation trickles up in football.