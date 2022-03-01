Garoppolo expected to undergo shoulder surgery that would sideline him until this summer

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is set to undergo shoulder surgery that would sideline him until July 4, potentially. Schefter explained Garoppolo’s situation in three separate tweets:

49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to soon undergo shoulder surgery that would sideline him until this summer, sources tell ESPN. It is not expected to impact his trade status and Garoppolo still is likely to be traded this month, per sources.

I would assume teams were already aware that Garoppolo needed surgery for this news not to impact his trade value.

Garoppolo injured his shoulder during the wild-card win over Dallas, per sources. He does not need thumb surgery for another injury he also played through. Surgery is expected to happen shortly. There is “significant interest” in Garoppolo from multiple teams, per sources.

“Significant interest” could be coming from Garoppolo’s agent, Don Yee. Or it could be accurate, just at a specific price point — both can be true, too.

In a league starving for competent quarterback play, there will be a market for Garoppolo — especially if the other big-named veteran quarterbacks stay with their respective teams.

Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo suffered his injury on his throwing shoulder during the second quarter against the Cowboys after the game. Garoppolo was also listed on the injury report during the week, just not on the final report that Friday. So, the 49ers didn’t break any rules.

Here’s Schefter on Garoppolo’s potential timetable for when he’ll throw again:

Preliminary estimates are that Garoppolo is expected to resume throwing sometime prior to the July 4 holiday. If and when a trade is consummated, Garoppolo would be available to begin working with the new coaching and medical staff.

Four months is a wide range. And even if Garoppolo needing surgery isn’t new news for the NFL, he’s a player that’s played one full season during his career.

There was no new information about Garoppolo’s thumb injury. As of now, Jimmy has yet to have surgery on his thumb.

I have a difficult time believing a quarterback’s trade value isn’t affected when he may not throw again until a few weeks before training camp begins. That will cause anybody to second guess. As the Combine goes on, expect more and more rumors.