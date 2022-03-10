Golden Nuggets: Does Jimmy Get Traded Today?

“There still are a number of QB-needy teams on the market. But there also is buzz growing about free agents Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota as well as Liberty’s Malik Willis, who has started to rise up draft boards after an impressive showing at the NFL Scouting Combine.”

“On Wednesday, The Athletic reported Indianapolis grew frustrated during the season with Wentz’s “lack of leadership, a resistance to hard coaching and a reckless style of play” and would have released Wentz if they couldn’t trade him.

Garoppolo, in contrast, has been hailed for his leadership skills throughout his 49ers tenure, and his final season was marked by the way he deftly handled the awkward dynamic caused by the drafting of his successor, Trey Lance, with the third overall pick last year.”

“...the 49ers may be looking to upgrade specifically at returner, with Ray-Ray McCloud, the man who led the NFL with 367 punt return yards for Pittsburgh last season.”

“He said the Colts, whose general manager Chris Ballard has a close relationship with John Lynch, could be after Garoppolo.”

“Melo calls Jurgens “one of the top mid-round offensive line prospects” in the 2022 NFL Draft. The offensive lineman started every game at center for the Cornhuskers in 2021.”

“There’s a chance Mack retires this offseason and leaves Brendel as the frontrunner to take over the starting center job, so this signing could have some real significance later in the offseason. Even if Mack doesn’t retire, Brendel could compete at either guard spot depending on what happens with Laken Tomlinson, and he’d provide depth at center.”

“His contract has an $11.9 million cap hit in 2022. If the 49ers were to release him pre-June 1, the dead cap hit would be $14.4 million. The 49ers won’t save any money, and they will have to spend about $2.5 million to release him. Ford’s post-June 1 numbers are slightly different. His dead cap after June 1 is $9.5 million, so the 49ers could save about $2.4 million in 2022. The 49ers have two options: spend $2.5 million or save $2.4 million”

“So I think he’s a little bit upset with that business aspect of it, and I think the timing of his surgery, right now, is a little bit of the business aspect to it, saying, ‘All right, you’re going to try to trade me? Well, I don’t want to get traded, so I’m going to try to maybe diminish my trade value a little bit with this timing of this shoulder surgery.’”

““I’m sure the players, just from working out with this guy during the week, during practice, they have a pretty good perception of what he’s capable of doing,” Rice said during an interview with CBS Sports HQ. “I see a guy that’s really raw, with a very strong arm, that has that ‘it factor,’ where he can go out and elevate his teammates.”

“I’m not a huge Russell Wilson believer,” Staley said on KNBR. “I know there’s a lot of people that put him up in the top tier echelon of quarterbacks in the NFL over the last decade, but I think a lot of his success, if you go back to the years they were dominating us, it was more that defense. He was able to play a slower paced game and take those shots downfield, but you saw once that defense was kind of gone, the Legion of Boom was gone, they kind of started losing that pass rush, it was more a run of the mill defense and it was more on Russell Wilson’s shoulders.”