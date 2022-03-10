49ers announce one-year extensions for 4 players; re-sign QB Nate Sudfeld

The 49ers announced they’d signed DT Kevin Givens, RB JaMycal Hasty, DT Maurice Hurst, and OL Colton McKivitz to one-year extensions. The team also announced they signed QB Nate Sudfeld to a Reserve/Future contract.

Hurst and Givens provide interior depth. It also might be a hint that a return for D.J. Jones is not in the cards for the 49ers — which is a bit of a bummer.

Hurst only played in two games this past season. He had high hopes based on his preseason and training camp performance, but injuries never allowed Hurst to get comfortable during his first year with the Niners. Hurst’s talent is undeniable.

The same can be said for Givens, who played 13 games this past season and provided a spark off the bench. Givens is the type of depth player who won’t show up in the box score but will impact a play with pressure. He’s still only 25.

Hasty is likely a core special-teamer moving forward, while McKivitz will serve as an emergency offensive lineman. Sudfeld will remain the practice squad quarterback. A Reserve/Future contract won’t prevent the 49ers from adding a backup quarterback this offseason.