Golden Nuggets: Bring Bobby Wagner Home

“I have to believe that’s part of the equation here,” Barrows added. “A smart team, looking at the situation, will say, ‘Hey, let’s just kind of string them along until Monday and Tuesday, and see if we can’t get them to agree to a more favorable deal for us.”

“That’s what we’re talking about here. Obviously there was more demand for Wentz than for Jimmy Garoppolo. That’s what I think it’s going to be. I’ve said all along that the over-under is a 3. I’m sticking to my guns on that. It could be one of those ones where based on playing time it could move to a 2. But I think that’s the ballpark that we’re talking about.”

“He is going to get significant interest on the free agent market,” Rapoport said. “Do not be surprised if he actually stays in the division. There is already interest in Wagner from three times that he played against twice a year when he was in Seattle.”

“The San Francisco 49ers today announced that the team has signed DL Kevin Givens, RB JaMycal Hasty, DL Maurice Hurst and OL Colton McKivitz to one-year extensions and signed QB Nate Sudfeld to a Reserve/Future contract.”

“Salyer is the kind of offensive lineman the 49ers have come to love. He played both tackle spots and both guard spots at Georgia, making him a versatile piece who could help San Francisco long-term at either spot. The problem for them has been finding players capable of holding down a starting job. Salyer’s size, length and ability to play all four of those positions bodes well for his transition to the NFL.”

“Here we look at three scenarios: a possible trade deep into the first round, a trade into the latter stages of the first round, and a trade earlier into the second round.”

“For reasons that may never truly be known and/or understood by outsiders, depending on what occurs over the coming months, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio continues to insist that seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has merely “retired” from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a way to force a move to the San Francisco 49ers, his favorite childhood NFL team.”

“The contract suggests Sudfeld will be a strong candidate to serve as the backup to presumptive starter Trey Lance in 2022. Sudfeld, Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, who could be traded before the start of free agency Wednesday, are the only QBs on the roster. The 49ers will likely add a QB through free agency or the draft who could compete with Sudfeld for the No. 2 role.”

“Ranking a special teams unit is difficult because there are so many components. But all of the groups that do a year-end tally were unimpressed by the 49ers. Football Outsiders ranked them 26th, Pro Football Focus 21st and longtime NFL reporter Rick Gosselin rated them 25th.”