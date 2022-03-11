Mostert expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the season after undergoing tests this week

The NFL is awful quiet today — a little too quiet. After a week where we saw multiple quarterback dominoes fall and a prominent edge rusher traded on Thursday, could we see a Jimmy Garoppolo trade today? Time will tell.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that 49ers’ RB Raheem Mostert, who suffered a knee cartilage injury last season, underwent tests this week in Dallas with Dr. Dan Cooper, who said the free-agent-to-be RB is making a full recovery and will be ready to play this season.

Mostert’s base salary in 2021 was $2.9 million. So despite not making it to the second quarter of Week 1 this past season, it wouldn’t be surprising if Mostert’s base salary and cap number were higher in 2022. The question, of course, is will that be in a 49er uniform?

The Miami Dolphins figure to look a lot like the Niners as Mike McDaniel, Jon Embree, and Wes Welker are all on their staff. The Dolphins don’t have a running back in the same stratosphere in terms of talent compared to Mostert. Raheem wouldn’t have to worry about splitting carries in Miami.