Tom Brady announces his return; Kirk Cousins signs 1-year extension

The NFL world got 40 days to believe Tom Brady’s professional playing days were behind him. However, Sunday afternoon, the future Hall of Famer announced on Twitter that he’d be returning for his 23rd season:

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Assuming Brady stays with Tampa Bay, this means the path to the Super Bowl just got more difficult for the 49ers. Nevertheless, even in his 23rd season, Brady will be a threat to the NFC.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio has been adamant that Brady will be the Niners' starting quarterback in 2022, despite their investments in Trey Lance. That always felt far-fetched. Brady saying “in Tampa” would suggest that he plans on returning to the Bucs.

That takes the Bucs out of the market for a quarterback. The Vikings announced a one-year extension for quarterback Kirk Cousins:

The #Vikings are signing Pro Bowl QB Kirk Cousins to a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed extension that puts him under contract through 2023, per sources.



Cousins gets a raise to $40 million in 2022, $55 million payable by next March and a no-trade clause. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2022

There were rumors that the Browns or Colts would be interested in acquiring Cousins. This move takes another potential darkhorse team out of the market for Jimmy Garoppolo.

The next domino seems like it has to be Deshaun Watson. Once that trade is announced, we’ll better understand which teams are still interested in Garoppolo. I wonder how much his health is hurting Jimmy.

Garoppolo would have likely received the same money, or at least in the same ballpark, as Cousins if he was healthy.