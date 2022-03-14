NFL rumors tracker: 49ers have checked in on Jakeem Grant, Ray-Ray McCloud, and Kalif Raymond

Kyle’s update, 9:25 a.m. PT: The Athletic’s Matt Barrows reported the 49ers have checked in on free agent wideouts Jakeem Grant, Ray-Ray McCloud, and Kalif Raymond. The first two would be best-case scenarios for the Niners. Grant is one of the most dynamic returners in the league and Kyle Shanahan could find ways to involve him on offense.

Kyle’s update, 9:08 a.m. PT: Josina Anderson is reporting the 49ers are among five teams to show preliminary interest in Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a name we’ve covered in our free agency preview from each division:

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers The 49ers need a burner. They need a guy who can win down the field and open things up for Brandon Aiyuk at the intermediate level and Deebo Samuel underneath. You can’t complain about weapons after naming those two with George Kittle, but the Niners could use a complement to those players. Another player that has an injury history, MVS, hasn’t played more than 12 games in a season. When healthy, he’s been a walking big play. MVS has at least a 74-yard reception in each of the past three seasons and is averaging over 18 yards per reception during that stretch. Eighteen of his 26 receptions this past season went for a first down, and MVS averaged 6.2 yards after the catch. Because of a lengthy injury history, Valdes-Scantling figures to be undervalued on the market. Over the Cap believes his valuation is right around $2.1 million. At 27, with his speed, that’s a touch low. Still, the 49ers could use his services over a guy like Trent Sherfield if the 49ers aren’t going to use him on offense.

Kyle’s update, 8:52 a.m. PT: It’s not even 9 a.m. yet, and the first deal has been announced:

The #Dolphins keep one of their own, reaching an agreement with pass-rusher Emmanuel Oghah on a 4-year deal worth $65M, per @DrewJRosenhaus. He gets $32M fully guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

If Ogbah’s deal is any indication of what the free agent edge rusher market will look like, these players are set to get paid.

We’re already off and running in free agency as some NFL teams have begun to release some high-profile names Monday morning. We’ll use this as a tracker for all of the moves around the NFL — especially the rumors surrounding the 49ers.

The action unofficially kicks off Monday at 9 a.m. PT when the “legal” tampering period begins. Tom Brady “returned” to the NFL before the Niners traded Jimmy Garoppolo. Will we finally see a Garoppolo trade announced today? Stay tuned.

Rumors

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler linked quarterback Marcus Mariota somewhat randomly to the 49ers Sunday:

Another option is San Francisco, assuming it trades Jimmy Garoppolo. Mariota could start games while Trey Lance continues to develop, knowing the two have similar skill sets as mobile quarterbacks with run-pass option ability.

The 49ers guaranteed Nate Sudfeld $2 million in 2022. They’re not going to give a third quarterback guaranteed money, so Mariota is unlikely to join San Francisco this offseason.

Fowler also had another head-scratcher, where he said the Niners could be interested in edge rusher Frank Clark of the Chiefs:

A crowded free-agency pool will welcome a few more big names in the coming days. Sources said Kansas City’s Frank Clark is expected to be released, traded or have his contract restructured in the coming days. His $26.3 million cap hit is untenable for the Chiefs. Watch for San Francisco as a potential option here. The 49ers will be looking for a speed rusher to help Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead.

Clark finished the season with only 4.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss this past season. He’d go through long spells of the season without little to no production. Going back to the well for another Chiefs edge rusher would be a surprise. But going after a player such as Clark feels foolish considering who else is available.

Speaking of edge rushers, the Packers released Za’Darius Smith Monday morning:

The #Packers have released Pro Bowl pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith, source said, adding another top defender to free agency. His cap number of $27.6M in 2022 was never going to work. Now, free — and healthy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

If the 49ers are going to open up their wallet for an edge rusher in free agency, it’ll be difficult to find a better player than Smith.

The Panthers are letting three players the 49ers could be interested in test the free-agent market:

Panthers are expected to let Haason Reddick, Stephon Gilmore and Donte Jackson test the FA market. There's a good chance all three will sign elsewhere for more money. — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) March 14, 2022

Gilmore would be ideal.

We’ll continue to update this post as more signings, releases, and trades happen throughout the day.