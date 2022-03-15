Golden Nuggets: 49ers secondary looks to Ward off the pass

“According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he allowed the second-lowest completion percentage among defensive backs last season at 45% and the lowest average separation on targets (2 yards).”

“Jones agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million fully guaranteed at signing.”

“Tomlinson’s exit means that the plan is for Aaron Banks, last year’s second-round pick, to take over as the 49ers’ starting left guard. Banks played just five offensive snaps last season, and was inactive for a number of games. The 49ers will also receive a compensatory draft pick in return. “

“Apparently San Francisco is going to try and kill two birds with one stone this offseason, and has checked in on three speedy wide receivers / returners according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic: Jakeem Grant, Ray-Ray McCloud and Kalif Raymond.”

“The Colts, Raiders, Cowboys and Bears are also in the running for Valdes-Scantling’s services.”

“Gilmore, 31, has recorded 427 tackles, a sack, 116 passes defensed, 27 interceptions, two touchdowns, and seven forced fumbles in 132 game appearances (125 starts) through his 10 NFL seasons with the Bills, New England Patriots, and Panthers.”

“The Saints, Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks currently are the four teams that are in the “need QB” category. Seattle acquired Drew Lock as part of the Wilson trade but most expect the Seahawks to add a veteran QB to camp to compete with Lock.”

“Now, he is coming off of shoulder surgery,” Pelissero said. “Not going to be cleared until right around the start of training camp. The price on Garoppolo [is] likely a second-round pick and more. There certainly have been conversations. Multiple teams interested there but nothing done yet.” “

“The 49ers are reportedly in discussions with teams. However, most believe that San Francisco is seeking more than what potential trade partners are willing to offer.”

“Lucas registered 34 tackles, one tackle for a loss, and six passes defensed through 10 game appearances as a senior in 2021, per Sports Reference. He recorded 223 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, two sacks, 28 passes defensed, six interceptions, and two forced fumbles through his five collegiate seasons.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, the 5’ 11 1/4” and 180-pound Lucas had a 40-time of 4.48 seconds, a vertical jump of 39 inches, and a broad jump of 128 inches. Lucas’ other measurables include an arm length of 31 7/8 inches and hands measuring 9 1/4 inches.”

“How the 49ers proceed in building their interior offensive line without Tomlinson is of utmost importance moving forward. Shaky pass protection has now repeatedly compromised the 49ers. They can’t allow major issues to persist, especially with Lance’s development likely to take center stage.”

“Each day during free agency we’ll recap who the 49ers added, who they lost and whom they should be targeting — with an eye toward the players they’ve been linked to and others that seem like realistic acquisitions.”

“Meanwhile, two other teams that could have interest in Garoppolo, the Saints and Panthers, are currently training their sights on Houston QB Deshaun Watson. Both teams reportedly met with Watson on Monday night in Houston.”

“The 49ers got weaker in the trenches Monday as their top free agents who doubled as two of their strongest players — left guard Laken Tomlinson and nose tackle D.J. Jones — agreed to terms on big-money contracts with AFC teams.”