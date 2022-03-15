NFL rumors tracker: The Falcons have emerged as a sleeper team for Deshaun Watson

Kyle’s update, 8:48 a.m. PT: The Steelers have agreed to a 3-year deal for $26.5 million with James Daniels. The 49ers were never going to pony up cash in free agency for the up-and-coming guard.

Adam Schefter reported that the Falcons have emerged as a sleeper team to acquire Texans QB, Deshaun Watson. Depending on what happens with Matt Ryan, that’s another QB on the market who could hurt the value of Jimmy Garoppolo.

The free-agent deals should continue to pour in today as we have one more “legal tampering period” day before these deals become official.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the 49ers restructured Dee Ford’s contract, which created $4.96 million in cap space for 2022 by adding voidable years to the end of Ford’s contract. Had the 49ers released Ford after June 1, they would have eaten more dead money than cap savings, so move ends up saving them more immediately.

Late Monday evening, the Chiefs re-worked Frank Clark’s contract to allow him to stay in Kansas City. Clark was a potential edge rusher target for the 49ers, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Trent Baalke and the Jags have thrown the free-agency market out of whack. Jones says Agents want to negotiate deals for their players based on Jacksonville’s valuations, but other teams are saying, “not so fast.”

The Rams released 4-time All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker. At 32, he’s a player the 49ers should look at. The Mitch Wishnowsky experiment has been average, at best.

The Cowboys re-signed edge rusher Randy Gregory, for $13 million per year. Gregory has an injury history, but his talent is undeniable.

The Titans released CB Janoris Jenkins. The 49ers signed their cornerback of the future. With Charvarius Ward, Emmanuel Moseley, and Ambry Thomas, The Athletic’s Matt Barrows believes Ward and Moseley start, then, on obvious passing downs, Moseley slides inside to the slot with Thomas playing outside — ala 2011 Chris Culliver and Carlos Rogers.