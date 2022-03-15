49ers awarded 4 comp picks in the 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL released its updated compensatory picks for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. The 49ers were awarded four comp picks overall. Two of them are at the tail end of the third round, thanks to Washington hiring Martin Mayhew as general manager last year and Mike McDaniel taking the head coaching position for the Dolphins this offseason.
One of the picks the 49ers were originally rewarded go to Miami due to the trade for Trey Lance last offseason.
The Niners also received a pick for losing Robert Saleh to the Jets a season ago under the initiative that rewards teams for developing minority head coaches. The Browns, Ravens, Saints, Chiefs, and Rams all received the same.
The 49ers and Rams received the most comp picks in the league.
Here are the picks San Francisco was awarded:
3rd round — pick 102
3rd round — pick 105
6th round — pick 220
6th round — pick 221
7th round — pick 262
As far as the 49ers' compensatory picks, one of them is going to Miami as part of the 2021 trade that allowed the 49ers to move up and take Trey Lance. The team is waiting to hear whether that's pick 102 or 105. So, the 49ers will end up with nine picks altogether.— Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) March 15, 2022
And here is an updated look at the 49ers' picks for this upcoming draft:
Round 2, Pick 61
Round 3, Pick 93
Round 3, Pick 102
Round 3, Pick 105
Round 4, Pick 133
Round 5, Pick 172
Round 6, Pick 186 (via DEN)
Round 6, Pick 220
Round 6, Pick 221
Round 7, Pick 262
PIck 262 is Mr. Irrelavant or the last pick in the draft.
Those sixth-round picks were projected to be sevenths. So while it might not seem like much value, it could be the difference in executing a trade-up come draft time.
Four picks in the first 105 selections gives the Niners ammo to move up and down the draft as they please. This isn’t supposed to be a top-heavy draft, so there should be plenty of value on Day 2.
