49ers awarded 4 comp picks in the 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL released its updated compensatory picks for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. The 49ers were awarded four comp picks overall. Two of them are at the tail end of the third round, thanks to Washington hiring Martin Mayhew as general manager last year and Mike McDaniel taking the head coaching position for the Dolphins this offseason.

One of the picks the 49ers were originally rewarded go to Miami due to the trade for Trey Lance last offseason.

The Niners also received a pick for losing Robert Saleh to the Jets a season ago under the initiative that rewards teams for developing minority head coaches. The Browns, Ravens, Saints, Chiefs, and Rams all received the same.

The 49ers and Rams received the most comp picks in the league.

Here are the picks San Francisco was awarded:

3rd round — pick 102

3rd round — pick 105

6th round — pick 220

6th round — pick 221

7th round — pick 262

As far as the 49ers' compensatory picks, one of them is going to Miami as part of the 2021 trade that allowed the 49ers to move up and take Trey Lance. The team is waiting to hear whether that's pick 102 or 105. So, the 49ers will end up with nine picks altogether. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) March 15, 2022

And here is an updated look at the 49ers' picks for this upcoming draft:

Round 2, Pick 61

Round 3, Pick 93

Round 3, Pick 102

Round 3, Pick 105

Round 4, Pick 133

Round 5, Pick 172

Round 6, Pick 186 (via DEN)

Round 6, Pick 220

Round 6, Pick 221

Round 7, Pick 262

PIck 262 is Mr. Irrelavant or the last pick in the draft.

Those sixth-round picks were projected to be sevenths. So while it might not seem like much value, it could be the difference in executing a trade-up come draft time.

Four picks in the first 105 selections gives the Niners ammo to move up and down the draft as they please. This isn’t supposed to be a top-heavy draft, so there should be plenty of value on Day 2.