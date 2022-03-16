Golden Nuggets: Happy New (League) Year

“The defender receives a one-year salary offer of nearly $4 million.”

“But after the report was refuted, Jason Dumas of KRON4 Sports in the Bay Area reported the 49ers do have mutual interest in Watson.”

“Whether he tries to play or retires in 2022, the club will still get the $4.96 million savings up front while kicking the rest of the money left on his contract down the road into years where the salary cap is expected to explode.”

“San Francisco netted three traditional compensatory picks, plus two third-round special compensatory pick for the departure of minority-developed coaches and executives in Jets HC Robert Saleh and Washington GM Martin Mayhew last year, and Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel this year.”

“Here’s a look at what the 49ers are getting in Burks as a player and as a (rather fascinating) person.”

“Burks, 26, was a third-round pick by the Packers out of Vanderbilt in 2018. He appeared in 63 games over the past four years for Green Bay as an LB and special teamer, and amassed 92 tackles, half a sack and a fumble recovery.”

“A product of McComb, Mississippi, Ward was always a good athlete, but he didn’t get his football career started until his senior year in high school. After undergoing surgery as a child to remove a cyst in his hip bone, Ward was confined to a wheelchair for six months and had to use crutches for the better part of two years during his grade school days, which led in part to him not playing sports when he was young.”

“My general point: Though none of this has lined up perfectly for the Garoppolo trade market, none of it has been wholly irrational. There was always a chance the 49ers would get to this place, with a ticking clock and Garoppolo still on their roster. And when things get delayed, it opens up avenues for all kinds of speculation and whimsical ponderings. I’ve done some of it myself.”

““I think what they’ve done is they just overplayed their hand, in the end. Everybody knew what was coming. They knew he was going to be available at the end of the year, so they went out and made their plans and their contingency plans, and it wound up you get around the circle, and he’s the only one without a chair left to sit in.”

“Several NFL Network insiders report that nothing is imminent regarding Garoppolo, who underwent shoulder surgery last week. “

“Me and Kyle (Shanahan) actually had this talk,” Samuel said on Tuesday during a Q&A session presented by Fanatics. “Being a wideout and a running back, it really didn’t take a toll on my body as [much] as people say. Why? Because it’s only a certain amount of running plays I have a game, which it kind of seems like a lot because I have the ball a lot. But it’s really not that many plays.”

“The possible holdup — besides teams’ hesitation about offering an attractive trade package for an oft-injured QB who just underwent shoulder surgery? A host of teams — New Orleans, Carolina, Cleveland and Atlanta — have met or are planning to visit with Texans’ trade-target Deshaun Watson.”

“At 6-foot-1 with solid 4.44 speed, Ward seems like he’ll fit an increasingly hybridized 49ers secondary. The unit’s days of playing exclusively Cover 3 zone are in the past. The 49ers need a cornerback who can man up their opponents’ top receiver. That’ll be Ward’s job.”