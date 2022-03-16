NFL rumors tracker: 49ers don’t tender Kentavius Street; he’s a free agent now

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the 49ers are not placing a restricted tender on Kentavius Street, who becomes a free agent at the start of the new league year. The 49ers can work out a deal with Street, but I’m not sure he fits what they want to do along the defensive line. So I’d imagine they let him walk.

Deshaun Watson is meeting with the Falcons today. The Saints, Browns, Falcons, and Panthers all have offers to the Texans for Watson. Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t going anywhere until the Watson domino falls.

Former Rams CB Darious Williams signed a 3-year deal worth up to $39 million to join the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Browns released tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June-1 designation. If you recall, the Niners had an interest in Hooper a couple of offseasons ago.

The Seahawks signed CB Artie Burns to a one-year deal for $2 million.

The Colts and Eagles proposed that both teams have an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime, while the times suggested that both teams possess the ball unless the team with the first possession scores a touchdown and a successful two-point try.

Late last night, the Browns signed WR Jakeem Grant, who had been linked to the Niners. Grant signed a three-year deal worth p to $13.8 million.