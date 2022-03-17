Golden Nuggets: Farewell, Raheem

“The restructures lower Armstead’s 2022 salary-cap figure from about $20 million to about $9.58 million. Kittle’s cap hit lowers from about $16 million to about $7.68 million. Both players’ base salaries for 2022 are now at about the league minimum for veterans.

The moves will allow San Francisco to get under the $208.8 million salary cap by Wednesday’s deadline while still carrying, and likely still shopping, Garoppolo”

“The fact that Watson is reportedly interested in joining the 49ers makes this less than a pipe dream, but it doesn’t sound like Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch are interested in going after Watson unless he falls in their laps.”

“On the same day the 49ers officially said goodbye to D.J. Jones, they added another defensive tackle. It would probably be an overstatement to call this securing a replacement, but at the least, it’s depth along the defensive front.”

“It’s a price which firmly fits in the prove-it category. It also has to be said that at that price, the 49ers could have matched the offer. Perhaps there was an understanding Miami was willing to go even higher where San Francisco was not.”

““Ridgeway has a rare combination of power and athleticism that give him the potential to impact the game on all three downs,” Zierlein wrote in 2016. “His talent could make him the most impactful defensive tackle to come out of this draft, but his floor is lower than some due to concerns over health and conditioning.”

“According to Josina Anderson, Jones considered remaining within the NFC West. Before choosing the Raiders, the veteran defender was also considering the San Francisco 49ers—along with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and Indianapolis Colts.”

“According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen (via Will Brinson of CBS Sports), Cleveland is “breaking up” with Mayfield regardless of what happens with Watson. The Browns reportedly “want an adult” at quarterback.”

“At 33, Jones is not the dynamic all-world threat he once was. But he knows Shanahan’s scheme and would provide a big-body receiver for Lance to target downfield.”

“Which is to say, there’s been no impetus for a team like the Colts to get a trade done before the start of free agency. In fact, they did the smart thing by slow-playing the situation and seeing if the 49ers would blink by either agreeing to puny trade compensation or cutting Garoppolo outright.”

On Wednesday, Miami first signed a fullback, former Raider Alec Ingold, then added one of the fastest tailbacks in the league, former 49er Raheem Mostert.

“Their biggest offseason expenses will likely be extensions for All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Pro Bowl pass rusher Nick Bosa, which might not be executed until around the start of training camp in late July. Given that, it’s conceivable the 49ers could carry Garoppolo on the roster for several more months before they felt compelled to make a long-awaited, salary-cap-clearing trade.”

It’s been a year since the NFL signed new media deals worth over $100 billion. Those are set to take effect in 2023, and since the size of the salary cap is directly tied to league revenues, teams’ amount of available spending money is expected to spike.