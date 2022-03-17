NFL rumors tracker: Trent Sherfield signs a 1-year deal with the Miami Dolphins

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported That former 49ers wideout Trent Sheffield signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Sheffield will join Mike McDaniel and Wes Welker in Miami. Let's see if he has a more prominent role on offense.
As it stands now, here's an updated list of who the Niners have gained and lost in free agency:
Gains:
CB Charvarius Ward (KC)
LB Oren Burks (GB)
DT Hassan Ridgeway (PHI)
Losses:
G Laken Tomlinson (NYJ)
DT D.J. Jones (DEN)
RB Raheem Mostert (MIA)
RB Trenton Cannon (TENN)
WR Trent Sherfield (MIA)
OL Tom Compton (DEN)
The 49ers will receive a third-round compensatory pick next year for the losses of Robert Saleh/Martin Mayhew and Mike McDaniel. They'll also receive a fifth-round comp pick for D.J. Jones and a 7th rounder for Raheem Mostert. Laken Tomlinson and Charvarius Ward cancel each other out, as does the combination of Sherfield/Compton and Burks/Ridgeway, per Over the Cap.
The Saints restructured deals for a handful of players as they're making a push to acquire Deshaun Watson.
The Browns and Colts have three picks in the top-100. Both teams could be potential landing spots for Jimmy Garoppolo. If the 49ers' patience turns into receiving a top-50 pick for Jimmy, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan deserve a plaque.
We'll continue to update as more signings/trades happen.
