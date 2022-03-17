NFL rumors tracker: Trent Sherfield signs a 1-year deal with the Miami Dolphins

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported That former 49ers wideout Trent Sheffield signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Sheffield will join Mike McDaniel and Wes Welker in Miami. Let's see if he has a more prominent role on offense.

As it stands now, here's an updated list of who the Niners have gained and lost in free agency:

Gains:

CB Charvarius Ward (KC)

LB Oren Burks (GB)

DT Hassan Ridgeway (PHI)

Losses:

G Laken Tomlinson (NYJ)

DT D.J. Jones (DEN)

RB Raheem Mostert (MIA)

RB Trenton Cannon (TENN)

WR Trent Sherfield (MIA)

OL Tom Compton (DEN)

The 49ers will receive a third-round compensatory pick next year for the losses of Robert Saleh/Martin Mayhew and Mike McDaniel. They'll also receive a fifth-round comp pick for D.J. Jones and a 7th rounder for Raheem Mostert. Laken Tomlinson and Charvarius Ward cancel each other out, as does the combination of Sherfield/Compton and Burks/Ridgeway, per Over the Cap.

The Saints restructured deals for a handful of players as they're making a push to acquire Deshaun Watson.

The Browns and Colts have three picks in the top-100. Both teams could be potential landing spots for Jimmy Garoppolo. If the 49ers' patience turns into receiving a top-50 pick for Jimmy, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan deserve a plaque.

We'll continue to update as more signings/trades happen.