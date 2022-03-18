The 49ers finally introduced their big free-agent signing yesterday, and Charvarius Ward didn’t disappoint.

“It’s just a dream come true. It’s not a job,” Ward said, “It’s something I love to do. I’m just thankful for the 49ers for believing in me and giving me the opportunity.”

Jordan Elliott did an excellent job of breaking down who Ward is as a player and what he will bring to the 49ers. Everything in that story was backed up by Ward’s words at the podium yesterday.

“[Press coverage] is my specialty. I work on it a lot in the offseason. I feel like that’s why this coaching staff brought me here, so I’m going to continue to excel in that and get better in that.”

According to Pro Football Focus, no cornerback in the league lined up in press coverage more than Ward last season (including playoffs).

That might sound like a scary proposition considering that NFC West features reigning Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, (now) Allen Robinson, DeAndre Hopkins, DK Metcalf, Tyler Locker, and other great wide receivers. Ward isn’t worried.

“They got talent, but we got talent, too. May the better man win. I’m going to bet on myself.”

Something tells me Ward is going to like playing in a secondary with Jimmie Ward (who famously correctly predicted last year that no tight end would get 50 yards receiving with him in coverage).

It’s clear that the 49ers have a clear archetype when it comes to player mentality. Look at some of the core pieces of the team like Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, Fred Warner, and others. They all have a punch-you-in-the-face attitude and never lack for confidence.

Hopefully, for the sake of Ward and the 49ers, that confidence is well-earned.

