49ers sign S George Odum to a three-year deal worth up to $10.95 million

According to a report by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a three-year, $10.95 million deal with safety George Odum, according to a report by NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. However, how the deal is structured and how much money is guaranteed remains unclear.

The Indianapolis Colts signed Odum, an undrafted free agent out of Central Arkansas heading into the 2018 season. He has spent the past four seasons in Indianapolis, primarily serving as one of their most impactful special teams contributors. However, he began taking a more prominent defensive role this past season, playing in roughly 43% of the team’s defensive snaps.

The 49ers have gone out of their way to address their special teams’ units so far in free agency, and Odum is no exception. Odum was a first-team All-Pro on special teams back in 2020. He finished with nine tackles on special teams last year, which was the same number as Trenton Cannon.

Odum, 28, likely closes the door for a Jaquiski Tartt return. He has 648 career defensive snaps in four seasons. I wouldn’t bet on Odum being the future at strong safety. His salary may seem high for a reserve, but we should also account for the salary cap going up.

I’d imagine we see the 49ers invest in a safety with one of their first two draft picks. The rookie will compete with Odum and Talanoa Hufanga to see who starts.