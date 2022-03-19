Golden Nuggets: Welcome to the Bay, George Odum

“If that name doesn’t register, it’s because he’s largely been renowned on special teams. He was named a first-team All-Pro on special teams in 2020 and wasn’t given a serious look as a starter on defense in his four-year run with the Colts.”

“The main concern with McCloud are his fumbles. He has 11 in his four-year career and four with the Steelers last season.

But there’s also the receiving upside to McCloud, who had 39 receptions for 277 yards last season, almost exclusively out of the slot. That reception figure would have ranked fourth on the 49ers roster last season.”

“Odum joined the Colts in 2018 as an undrafted rookie from Central Arkansas. In four years with Indianapolis he carved out a key special teams role and thrived in that spot — earning a First-Team All-Pro nod in 2020. Pro Football Focus’ Jeff Deeney tweeted that Odum posted PFF’s second-highest special teams grade that year.”

“Had the 49ers waited, they could have gotten a better safety at an even more premium price, or signed Odum to a cheaper and less-taxing contract when he wouldn’t receive many safety snaps in the first place.”

“While the move didn’t directly involve the 49ers, it made a big enough splash to be heard loud and clear in Santa Clara. Here’s how the Adams trade impacted the Niners:”

“I was crying, I was so overwhelmed with emotion,” Ward said on Thursday. “When my agent first told me the deal was done, I just started shaking. I don’t know why I was shaking, and tears started streaming down my face because all the hard work finally paid off.”

“The third reason is simple. Hyder is affordable, and his production was low in 2021. Now that he’s a free agent, he may not have be in high demand on the open market. Plus, there are a plethora of pass rushers in the NFL Draft. The players in the draft may diminish Hyder’s value. The 49ers could offer a one-year, $3 million-with-incentives-type of deal.”

“The Falcons, Saints and Panthers had been pursuing Watson, and other teams, most notably the Colts, also could be in the market for a QB. However, Watson’s move to Cleveland doesn’t necessarily mean teams will view Garoppolo, 30, as the next-best option.”

The team added five outside free agents this week, four of them on the defensive side: cornerback Charvarius Ward, defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway, linebacker Oren Burks and safety George Odum. The fifth is a receiver, Ray-Ray McCloud, although his most prominent role will be as a punt and kick returne