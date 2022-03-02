Pre-combine Mock Draft roundup: Offensive tackle, edge rusher, or safety in Round 2?

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch will speak with the media Wednesday morning at about 10:15 a.m. PT. He’ll be the only front office member as Kyle Shanahan remains in the Bay Area.

I’m not holding out hope that Lynch will give us any new information. Until then, let’s take a look at some mock drafts around the internet that are two rounds. Offensive line and defensive back figure to be the most popular selections.

This will give us a handful of names to keep an eye on as players begin working out later this week.

61. San Francisco 49ers Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota (6-3, 255 pounds) Mafe shot up his stock at the Senior Bowl, showing off his tremendous athleticism and explosiveness. That’s exactly what was made the 49ers already love his skill set for opposite Nick Bosa.

Selecting an edge rusher feels like a luxury pick for the 49ers. The past two seasons, this team has signed unrestricted free agents for essentially a veteran minimum contract and have gotten second-round production out of those players.

It’s fair to argue, “if the team is getting that type of production out of the Kerry Hyder’s and Arden Key’s of the world, imagine if that player was an early-round talent.” There’s nothing wrong with building on strengths. However, there is something wrong with ignoring a weakness.

61. 49ers: Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State: Thanks to their trade with the Dolphins that landed them Trey Lance, the 49ers are the last team to make their first pick. The Niners continue the run on cornerbacks by taking Emerson, who isn’t a burner but is explosive, has that great size at 6-2 and impressive recognition.

This is an ideal draft if you need a defensive back. Both the cornerback and safety group feature ridiculous athletes with great instincts.

The Niners are on the outside looking in, despite this class being deep at both positions. It’s unlikely one of the top cornerbacks will fall to pick No. 61.

You are betting against history if you select a 6’2 cornerback. Also, I’d be surprised if Emerson is selected this high after this week. Alabama’s wide receiver Jameson Williams ran away from Emerson relatively easily during the season. That’s the type of speed Emerson will see at the next level. He’s physical, but the lack of speed and inconsistent footwork makes me think Emerson’s transition to the NFL won’t be as smooth as some might hope.

61 San FranciscoDarian Kinnard, Kentucky, OL 93 San Francisco MyKael Wright Oregon, CB 102* San Francisco Skyy Moore W. Michigan, WR

A rare 3-round mock, and this feels like the most plausible. Selecting an offensive tackle would be the team admitting to us that Mike McGlinchey won’t be ready for the start of the season.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said Wright has a 4th-5th round grade on him during a conference call last week. He’s 5’11, 178 pounds. I’ve never seen him play, but when you’re limited by both size and length, the odds are against you holding up in the NFL.

Wide receiver is a position I think the 49ers will select higher than most might assume. Jauan Jennings isn’t going to prevent the team from looking for a third wide receiver.

Moore is 5’10, 195 pounds. He’s excellent off the line of scrimmage:

Skyy Moore and his releases pic.twitter.com/F4fremzsLG — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 27, 2022

That looks like a player who would have a field day in Kyle Shanahan’s offense as a third wideout. I’d stake an explosive upgrade over Jennings.

I’d guess Shanahan would go for a bigger-bodied target, however. A vertical threat over 6’ would be my guess.

61. San Francisco 49ers Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor Pitre really impressed me at the Senior Bowl, and he was one of the biggest risers from the event. He primarily played the STAR position in Dave Aranda’s defense at Baylor, but he has a better skill set than playing only close to the line of scrimmage. Pitre is a smooth operator in coverage with some range. With Jaquiski Tartt hitting free agency, the 49ers could try to get younger in their secondary. Biggest needs: DB, IOL, WR

Once Pitre tests, he’s unlikely to fall to No. 61. There isn’t a better replacement for Tartt that I’ve seen than Pitre. He’s smart, aggressive, willingly takes on blocks, fits the run, and loves tackling. Pitre is an elite athlete whose cover skills will only sharpen with more reps.