The Shanaplan: How many needs do the 49ers have on the offensive line?

49ers general manager John Lynch spoke at the NFL Combine Wednesday morning about all things 49ers. As you might imagine, Jimmy Garoppolo continued to be the theme. But Lynch also spoke about players like Mike McGlinchey and Jason Verrett.

Lynch says the team is happy with McGlinchey’s progress:

I got the first question for John Lynch. Regarding Mike McGlinchey and his progress through his injury. pic.twitter.com/ZRKKLTIySG — Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) March 2, 2022

“We’re going to give him the time he needs. So not only he gets back, and he gets back and is pain-free and capable of the way he’s playing,” stands out to me.

Expecting McGlinchey to be fully recovered and 100% himself by the time training camp starts feels less and less likely with the more information, or lack thereof, that comes out about Mike’s injury.

The worst-case scenario would be using more resources to fill the right tackle position while paying McGlinchey his guaranteed fifth-year option of $10.8 million. It would have been difficult to predict McGlinchey missing eight games a year ago. It’s hindsight to say they shouldn’t have picked his fifth-year option up.

Lynch also said, “we are keeping it open,” in regards to bringing Verrett back and acknowledged that he’s talking to agents — which is the definition of tampering:

“That’s a position, you can’t have enough of them, and Jason is a really good one, when healthy. His problem has been staying healthy. J.V., his emotions are real and they’re strong. So when he’s playing great, you feel it. The lows are low. He’s had so many injuries, he gets devastated when these things happen and it doesn’t seem fair, so he’s been through a lot.”

Lynch said the 49ers will monitor Verrett’s progress in physical therapy: We’re interested to see, we hear, talking to him, and talking to his agent, he really has a want to get back and so we’ll monitor that closely and see where he’s at.”

