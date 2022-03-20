Golden Nuggets: Waiting For More QB Dominos to Fall

“We saw it with Patrick Mahomes in 2018. We saw it with Lamar Jackson in 2019. Both won MVP. We saw Kyler Murray in 2020 have some [early] MVP buzz. So it’s not out of the question that Trey Lance could take the league by storm like some of these other guys have.”

“When comparing Ward’s contract to other cornerbacks on the market, such as the Chargers’ J.C. Jackson, the 49ers have flexibility every year should they need to utilize it, while Jackson’s contract is a pure five-year contract, which normally isn’t San Francisco’s persona when it comes to long-term contracts, regardless of the player.”

“At the NFL Scouting Combine, the 6’ 5 1/8” and 271-pound Wright had 15 reps in the bench press. Wright’s other measurables include an arm length of 34 inches and hands measuring 9 1/4 inches.”

“Their window is wide open, but head coach Kyle Shanahan must do more to feature three key offensive players for San Francisco to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season.”