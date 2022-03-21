Golden Nuggets: “I’ve Got To Take What’s Given”, says Ray-Ray McCloud

Branch: Ray-Ray McCloud could fix 49ers’ return woes, if he fixes his troubling flaw (paywall)
“The times I have made mistakes (as a punt returner), I’m trying to make the big play instead of the 10- to 15-yard play,” McCloud said. “Me and (head) coach (Mike) Tomlin talked about it and said, ‘Let’s be unselfish and take the 10 yards instead of something bigger.’ Those times I have made mistakes in my career … (I’m) trying to make something out of nothing. Sometimes, I’ve got to take what’s given.”
Perhaps the talk with Tomlin resonated: In his final eight games, McCloud had just one fumble — a muffed punt he recovered — while handling 22 returns.”
NinerNoise: “49ers biggest need in 2022 NFL Draft after opening free agency wave”
“While there are only a handful of clear-cut studs in the pass-rush department, the 2022 class of pass-rushers is still awfully deep. San Francisco could easily get its hands on Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie, South Carolina’s Kingsley Enagbare or Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto.”
“So which Charvarius Ward did the 49ers sign? The one who played so well during his contract season, or the one who played like Josh Norman in 2020? Because if they signed the 2020 version, they would be better off sticking with Ambry Thomas, the promising young cornerback who replaced Norman down the stretch last season and improved in each of his starts.”
Details emerge on DT Hassan Ridgeway’s 1-year deal with 49ers
“2022 salary cap hit: $1.8 million
Base salary: $1.035 million
Signing bonus: $340,000
Per-game roster bonus: $340,000
Workout bonus: $75,000
Guaranteed salary: $650,000”
“Someone like Will Fuller would suffice as he wouldn’t cost much and would immediately be taken into account for given his reputation.”
Radio host says NFL teams should avoid 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
“Bruce didn’t mince words, saying that other NFL teams should avoid Garoppolo, the 49ers’ starting quarterback of the past four-and-a-half seasons. Why? Bruce feels Garoppolo is too expensive, too old, and too injury-plagued to be a desirable option for another NFL team.”
