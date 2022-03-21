NFL Free agency tracker: Arden Key is visiting with the Lions

The first and second waves of free agency are done, but there are still dozens of high-end players available that every team should covet. Names like Terron Armstead, who former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is trying to lure to Miami with him, Bobby Wagner, Jadeveon Clowney, and Stephon Gilmore available, this week should be fun to follow.

Are the Niners done? I wouldn’t expect a signing that would move the needle. Julio Jones and Jarvis Landry are sure to tempt Kyle Shanahan, but as long as the team has $25 million tied up to their quarterback, don’t expect much.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Arden Key is headed to visit with the Detroit Lions today. Key was great in his first year with San Francisco. His game blossomed under Kris Kocurek. But, after 6.5 sacks, Key was always going to test his market.

If Key walks, that leaves Nick Bosa, Samson Ebukam, and Charles Omenihu on the roster at edge rusher if we assume Arik Armstead remains at defensive tackle and the team is unlikely to get any meaningful production out of Dee Ford. In addition, Jordan Willis is an unrestricted free agent.

Omenihu has a bright future, but I’d imagine the team continues to add pass rushers in the draft.

Take the source for what it is, but CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora said this about the 49ers quarterback situation Monday morning and went on TV and doubled down:

But I keep coming back to San Francisco, too. “Mayfield has his faults, but he looks like a fit in (Kyle) Shanahan’s system to me,” as one NFL exec put it. All those boots and waggles. Throwing on the run. Emphasis on the tight end in passing game. Are the 49ers really willing to trade Jimmy Garoppolo without substantial QB insurance if Trey Lance really isn’t ready? I had a theory on a Jimmy G/Carson Wentz exchange, but Baker would make sense, too, and cost less than Garoppolo. Hmm.

If the Niners move on from Garoppolo and bring in Mayfield, this play may burn to the ground. Mayfield is a worse version and even more physically limited than Jimmy without the upside of Trey Lance and with more baggage than both quarterbacks combined. It would be a move that reeks of desperation.