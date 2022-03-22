Golden Nuggets: The QB Market Starts Squeezing Santa Clara

Artwork credit to Rita Oak

“I don’t know what the 49ers can do other than get him healthy and then wait until training camp and see if any team wants him then, and then release him,” Maiocco said on KNBR. “I guess they could say ‘Hey, would you like to take a $18 million pay cut?’ Or I don’t know what the price would be. They’ve guaranteed $2 million to Nate Sudfeld, you don’t do that for a No. 3 quarterback. You’re convinced that you are moving on from an average NFL starting quarterback for a guy that you expect to be a superstar. That’s why you trade up to No. 3. Sure appears to me as if they’ve run out of options.”

“They felt the injury to his throwing shoulder would cause him to miss valuable time in the lead up to the season according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.”

“Hours after a report from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio that 49ers general manager John Lynch has received an offer of two second-round picks for Jimmy Garoppolo, the Colts reportedly sent a third-rounder to the Falcons in exchange for quarterback Matt Ryan.”

“The Niners could still find a trade partner for Garoppolo, though when and for what are increasingly difficult questions to answer. Hanging on to him for now is possible and would provide some financial benefit since he is due a $7.5 million injury guarantee. On the field, keeping Garoppolo wouldn’t technically interfere with the transition to Trey Lance since Garoppolo isn’t able to participate in the offseason program anyway, leaving Lance to get the starter’s reps.”

“I wondered if the Commanders had made that offer before trading for Carson Wentz and that Garoppolo’s camp had made it clear he didn’t want to go there. (Which is understandable). In my mind, that’s the only scenario in which the 49ers had an offer for two, second-round picks and didn’t pull the trigger.”

“The compensation for Ryan raises the question of whether the 49ers could net even a 2022 third-rounder for Garoppolo. It’s worth noting the Panthers don’t have a 2022 second- or third-round pick to offer in a potential deal for Garoppolo. Beyond their first-round pick, Carolina has a fourth-rounder and two fifth-round selections.”

“While the real Garoppolo sits and waits, he comes to life daily on the iPad screen of Rita Carvalho, a fledging professional artist in Portugal. In less than an hour a day, Carvalho and her boyfriend, Felipe Sousa, brainstorm an idea, and she executes their plan using the Procreate program on her iPad. Via social media, she beams to the world that day’s take on the quarterback without a home.”