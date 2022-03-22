K’Waun Williams signs a two-year deal worth $7 million with the Denver Broncos

Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network reported that former 49ers cornerback K’Waun Williams has agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal with the Denver Broncos. Williams is the third Niners player this offseason to join Denver along with D.J. Jones and Tom Compton.

When Kyle Shanahan took over in 2017, the first free agent he signed was Williams, who turned into one of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL in 2019. Unfortunately, Williams suffered injuries in recent years which affected his speed and ultimately his coverage ability.

Williams gave San Francisco tremendous value when he was on the field. But, with the way the game is trending, it was time the Niners found a cornerback who could run down the field. That plus injuries were a big reason why the team let Williams walk.

The 49ers could turn to Emmanuel Moseley on obvious passing downs to kick inside while Charvarius Ward and Ambry Thomas play on the perimeter. Jimmie Ward is another obvious option. There is also the draft, Tarvarius Moore and Deommodore Lenoir.

San Francisco could use multiple options from above and let the competition play itself out in training camp. As of today, slot cornerback and safety remain a need.