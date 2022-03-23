Raheem Mostert’s legacy with the 49ers extends well beyond the football field

Raheem Mostert is headed to South Beach to reunite with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is now the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Mostert forever etched himself into not only 49ers lore but also the NFL record books with his unforgettable performance in the 2019 NFC Championship game.

Mostert’s 220 yards in that contest are the most in a single game in franchise history and the second-highest total in a playoff game in NFL history. Many 49ers fans are well aware of Mostert's impact on the football field. What plenty don’t know, however, is the effect he had in the community off the field.

Mostert is a three-time winner of the 49ers community relations family service award for his work in the community and a winner of the Perry/Yonamine Unity Award.

A prestigious accolade that is presented to the 49ers player who exhibits an exceptional commitment to promoting unity within the team and their community. The Perry/Yonamine Unity Award is named for the former 49ers players and pioneers of unity and diversity, Joe “The Jet” Perry and Wally Yonamine. The award is voted on by players.

The work within the community was something that his wife Devon and son Gunnar regularly worked with a number of charities during his stint with the 49ers. As a result, the Mosterts were awarded the Community Relations Family Service award in three consecutive years from 2017-to-2019.

The Mostert’s volunteer work with various charities and organizations during his time with the 49ers is beyond inspirational. Here are some of the causes that they have volunteered their own time and resources to assist with over the years.

Crucial Catch

The 49ers hosted the third annual Crucial Catch Fashion Show presented by Dignity Health in October of 2019, featuring cancer warriors representing all cancers as they modeled apparel donated by Levi’s. Mostert and his teammates were paired with each of the warriors to share their stories of strength and courage with the audience and walk the runway.

Hope For Holidays

The 49ers and their families, including the Mosterts, hosted 450 underserved boys and girls from the Bay Area for the first-ever 49ers Hope for the Holidays event. Each child had a once-in-a-lifetime experience traveling through Levi’s Stadium and left with a brand new bike, helmet, lock, haircut, shoes, toys, glasses, backpack, dinner, and more.

Martha’s Kitchen

Mostert and his 49err teammates assisted by serving dinner to nearly 200 residents in need, refilling beverages, and busing tables. Both the 49ers and Levi’s Stadium partner with Martha’s Kitchen throughout the year by donating excess food after stadium events. Martha’s Kitchen’s mission is to “feed the hungry with dignity, no questions asked, no judgments made.”

Fresh Lifelines For Youth

Mostert and his teammates volunteered some time working with the residents at Santa Clara Juvenile Hall, held a discussion with the young people, and later divided into groups to engage in football drills that demonstrated the proper way to focus negative energy in a positive manner. After the drills, they held another discussion centered on making the right decisions when it comes to frustration management.

CityTeam San Jose

Mostert and his teammates visited Cityteam San Jose to serve a holiday feast to over 300 people in need. Guests enjoyed turkey along with all of the usual holiday sides while getting to know the Mostert and his fellow 49ers teammates.

My Cause My Cleats

Mostert had the opportunity to participate in the NFL’s annual My Cause, My Cleats campaign. In 2019, Mostert represented his cause with custom-designed cleats in an effort to raise awareness and funding. The cause Mostert represented was Ocean Conservancy, saying, “I play to raise awareness to protect our ocean.”

These are just a few of the many, many causes that Mostert and his family devoted their own time and resources to during his tenure with the 49ers. So when you reflect on Mostert’s time in San Francisco, wether it be that triumphant playoff performance, or any number of electric highlight reel moments he provided to 49ers fans over the years.

Just remember that what he did for the community was just as, if not more special than the breathtaking moments he provided on the football field.