As the locations for Jimmy Garoppolo continue to dwindle, Mike Florio and Chris Simms recently examined Houston as a possibility on Pro Football Talk Live.

Florio: He’s better than Davis Mills. I said this all along: He’ll take a 4-13 team and make it 8-9 or 9-8. He’s not gonna take you to the top of the mountain, but he’ll at least pull you out of the bottom of the sewer. I think he’s good enough to do that. Simms: I hear that. I do look at him as an upgrade over Davis Mills, I do. Davis Mills, I know he did some good things at the end of the year, I’m still not sold that he’s starting quarterback material in the NFL. That’s the one where if you asked me, I think there might be some real interest. Again, you’re not tied to Jimmy G. for a long time. There’s knowledge of him. He’s gonna be able to run your system. Great. And it gives us some time to continue to look at Davis Mills and see if there’s other quarterbacks here in the draft or the next year or two that might pop up in free agency that we can get to change our football team that way.

Texans GM Nick Caserio has ties to Jimmy Garoppolo as the Director of Player Personnel with the Patriots when Jimmy G. was drafted in 2014. He and the Patriots’ brain trust obviously thought enough of him to make him the heir-apparent to Tom Brady. Do they still think enough of him to make him the bridge to the quarterback of the future?

While Jimmy Garoppolo understandably might not be thrilled at the prospect of a year in Houston, it’s one of the few places he could go with a realistic chance to start at this point. There would also be zero expectations for him whatsoever. Any reasonable success would put him right back in line to get a starting job (and another contract) with a better team in 2023.

Houston may also be more willing to give up a draft pick for Garoppolo since they are now overflowing with them following the Deshaun Watson trade. Of course, it’s not going to be a high draft pick, but when you have 11 selections in 2022, you can afford to spare one.

I’m sure new head coach Lovie Smith would also prefer going into the season with a QB that has been to a conference title game in two out of the last three years rather than a guy who was drafted in the third round as well. Just sayin’.

The Texans have had one hell of an offseason. Why not make it that much more exciting with one more deal?

