Golden Nuggets: Farewell, K’Waun Williams

“Despite not having the best season of his career, Williams is getting a pay raise from Denver (he made $2.4 million in 2021)”

“They brought me in to better the room, compete [at safety],” Odum said. “At the end of the day, they want me to compete and to take a spot. I’m going to do my very best, give it a go every single day. And also for special teams.”

“The offense itself is explosive, and I’m a playmaker, I’m explosive. I don’t think there’s a more explosive offense that puts the ball in players’ hands in space like the 49ers.”

“I’ll say this, the longer we go in this thing and Jimmy G is still on the Niners, it makes me think like they could keep him. He led them to the playoffs last year. I know it wasn’t perfect, would it be the craziest thing to keep him and let Trey Lance learn for another year? I could think of worse outcomes for the 49ers. I just don’t see a spot for him.”

“Should the trade market never develop for the 49ers, they have the option to release Garoppolo outright. If they do it before he’s healthy they’d save $18 million against the cap with a $7.5 million dead cap hit because of the amount he has guaranteed for injury. When he signs with another club, the amount he signs for offsets against that $7.5 million. So if he signs for $7.5 million or more, there’s no dead cap. If he signs for $5 million, there’s $2.5 million in dead cap money left over.”

“I don’t think there’s a good market at all [for Garoppolo],” King told Colin Cowherd on The Herd. “I think the 49ers are best off doing one of two things: Trying to trade him for Sam Darnold straight up with Carolina because I think Carolina would view that as an improvement, or hanging on to Jimmy until somebody gets hurt [before the start of the season].”

“Florida’s Kair Elam, a talented, press-man corner, could be an option as could Auburn’s Roger McCreary, Washington’s Kyler Gordon or UTA’s Tariq Woolen.”

“The second-biggest takeaway a week into free agency — Jimmy Garoppolo’s nonexistent trade market occupies the top spot — is that the 49ers probably will be just fine a season after reaching the NFC Championship Game … if several of their kids do all right in 2022.”