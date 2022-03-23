 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Golden Nuggets: Farewell, K’Waun Williams

Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Wednesday, March 23, 2022

By Yinon Raviv
Broncos ‘closing in’ on former 49ers cornerback K’Waun Williams [report]

“Despite not having the best season of his career, Williams is getting a pay raise from Denver (he made $2.4 million in 2021)”

‘I’m willing to do whatever it takes’: Durable safety George Odum discusses joining the 49ers

“They brought me in to better the room, compete [at safety],” Odum said. “At the end of the day, they want me to compete and to take a spot. I’m going to do my very best, give it a go every single day. And also for special teams.”

Ray-Ray McCloud Explains How the 49ers Will Use Him

“The offense itself is explosive, and I’m a playmaker, I’m explosive. I don’t think there’s a more explosive offense that puts the ball in players’ hands in space like the 49ers.”

Why Rapoport believes 49ers could keep Jimmy G next season

“I’ll say this, the longer we go in this thing and Jimmy G is still on the Niners, it makes me think like they could keep him. He led them to the playoffs last year. I know it wasn’t perfect, would it be the craziest thing to keep him and let Trey Lance learn for another year? I could think of worse outcomes for the 49ers. I just don’t see a spot for him.”

What happens if 49ers can’t trade Jimmy Garoppolo?

“Should the trade market never develop for the 49ers, they have the option to release Garoppolo outright. If they do it before he’s healthy they’d save $18 million against the cap with a $7.5 million dead cap hit because of the amount he has guaranteed for injury. When he signs with another club, the amount he signs for offsets against that $7.5 million. So if he signs for $7.5 million or more, there’s no dead cap. If he signs for $5 million, there’s $2.5 million in dead cap money left over.”

Peter King suggests this Jimmy Garoppolo trade for the 49ers

“I don’t think there’s a good market at all [for Garoppolo],” King told Colin Cowherd on The Herd. “I think the 49ers are best off doing one of two things: Trying to trade him for Sam Darnold straight up with Carolina because I think Carolina would view that as an improvement, or hanging on to Jimmy until somebody gets hurt [before the start of the season].”

How 49ers can succeed in NFL draft without first-round pick

“Florida’s Kair Elam, a talented, press-man corner, could be an option as could Auburn’s Roger McCreary, Washington’s Kyler Gordon or UTA’s Tariq Woolen.”

Branch: 49ers free-agency takeaway: Trey Lance will be leader of a youth movement (paywall)

“The second-biggest takeaway a week into free agency — Jimmy Garoppolo’s nonexistent trade market occupies the top spot — is that the 49ers probably will be just fine a season after reaching the NFC Championship Game … if several of their kids do all right in 2022.”

