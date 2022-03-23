NFL free agency tracker: Chiefs trade Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for 5 total draft picks

Kyle’s update, 9:41 a.m. PT: The trade has become official. Hill has been sent to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick (the 49ers pick), 2022 second-round pick, a ‘22 4th- rounder, as well as a 2023 4th and 6th-round pick.

Just when you thought the NFL news cycle would slow down, the Chiefs granted Tyreek Hill permission to seek a trade after Hill wanted Davante Adams’ money and Kansas City was unwilling to pay him.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the two teams that are finalists in the Hill sweepstakes are both coached by former 49ers assistants: the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets. Schefter said both New York and Miami have trades in place for Hill, and that’s it’s a question of where Hill wants to become the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

The reported compensation has said to be two first-round picks, but Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said the Chiefs are looking for a deal similar to Adams that netted Green Bay a first and a second-round pick.

The good news is that Hill is staying out of the NFC. I bet the 49ers didn’t expect Hill to be traded before Jimmy Garoppolo.