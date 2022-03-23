49ers re-sign DE Jordan Willis to a one-year deal

The 49ers announced they signed defensive end Jordan Willis to a one-year deal. Willis was suspended for the first six games last season after violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. He was known for his game-saving blocked punt against the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Playoffs round last season.

Willis, who is only 26, had a strong training camp and was one of the few defensive linemen to give Trent Williams problems in practice. He’s a good depth piece for this team and gives them valuable snaps when the starters need a breather.

This shouldn’t take the Niners out of the edge rusher market. As of yesterday, Arden Key was visiting the Jacksonville Jaguars after he was with the Detroit Lions earlier. The 49ers have Nick Bosa, Samson Ebukam, and Charles Omenihu on the edge. Who knows whether or not they’ll get any valuable snaps out of Dee Ford again.

Instead of relying on Ford, signing another veteran or bringing in a draft pick makes the most sense.