49ers re-sign CB Dontae Johnson and RB Jeff Wilson

The 49ers re-signed a familiar face Wednesday by bringing back cornerback Dontae Johnson, who enters his ninth year in the NFL. Johnson, 30, has appeared in 100 games with the 49ers, the most of any player on the roster.

Johnson has been a versatile veteran and proved his worth late in the season when the team asked him to play in the slot and at safety in Week 18 against the Rams. Johnson also ended up starting a playoff game and performed surprisingly well against some of the top wideouts.

The addition of Johnson gives the Niners some much-needed experience. He’ll likely serve as a backup in both the slot and perimeter.

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. posted on his Instagram that he re-signed with the Niners:

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. posts on his Instagram that he's re-signing with the 49ers https://t.co/0kLqv4kMAc pic.twitter.com/udFbedWFD6 — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) March 23, 2022

That gives the 49ers Elijah Mitchell, Trey Sermon, and Wilson Jr. in the backfield along with JaMychal Hasty. Unless they bring in another UDFA after the draft, that’s the backfield for San Francisco in 2022.